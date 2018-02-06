Insider

National signing day is almost here.

What happened in December? The early signing period saw nearly 2,000 FBS prospects sign early. When the dust settled from December's early signing period, Georgia and Clemson were the big winners. Story

December's early signing period saw 221 recruits in the ESPN 300 sign with their respective schools. Among top-tier recruits, 11 of the 14 five-star prospects signed, including all of the top-five recruits. The top player in each position group is signed, with the exception of athlete, cornerback and outside linebacker.

With that, there will still be a lot of drama on Wednesday. For starters, four players in the top 25 of the ESPN 300 -- Patrick Surtain Jr., Tyson Campbell, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Devon Williams -- remain uncommitted.

ESPNU/ESPN2 commitments

Signing Day Special on ESPNU/ESPN2 Tune in Wednesday for all the news and commitments on national signing day (10 a.m.-noon ET on ESPNU; noon-3 p.m. ET on ESPN2) Time (ET) Name Rank Considering 10:10 CB Patrick Surtain Jr. 5 LSU, Alabama 10:15 CB Tyson Campbell 9 Georgia, Alabama 10:20 DE Andrew Chatfield 159 Oklahoma, Maine 10:30 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere 13 Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio St. 11:30 QB Tanner McKee 76 Stanford, A&M, Texas, Bama, Washington, BYU 12:15 WR Tommy Bush 71 UGA, Ole Miss, Miss. State, Baylor 12:30 LB Solomon Tuliaupupu 197 USC, Notre Dame, UCLA 1:15 WR Justyn Ross 74 Alabama, Auburn, Clemson 2:05 ATH Devon Williams 16 Oregon, USC 2:30 WR Jacob Copeland 40 Tennessee, A&M, Bama, Florida 2:45 RB Maurice Washington 93 Ohio St., Nebraska, Arizona St.