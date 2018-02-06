        <
        >
          Insider

          Everything you need to know before signing day

          Signing Day Hats ESPN
          9:00 AM ET
          • Gerry Hamilton
            Close

            Gerry Hamilton

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst
            • More than a decade covering recruiting, nationally and in Texas
            Follow on Twitter
          • Tom VanHaaren
            Close

            Tom VanHaaren

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          National signing day is almost here.

          December's early signing period saw 221 recruits in the ESPN 300 sign with their respective schools. Among top-tier recruits, 11 of the 14 five-star prospects signed, including all of the top-five recruits. The top player in each position group is signed, with the exception of athlete, cornerback and outside linebacker.

          With that, there will still be a lot of drama on Wednesday. For starters, four players in the top 25 of the ESPN 300 -- Patrick Surtain Jr., Tyson Campbell, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Devon Williams -- remain uncommitted.

          ESPNU/ESPN2 commitments

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.