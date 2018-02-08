Winners and losers from national signing day

Insider

College Football Live breaks down the expectations and outlook for the Longhorns after recruiting a strong class of newcomers. (0:56)

The fax machines are done working for the Class of 2018. After nearly 2,000 prospects signed in the December early signing period, there wasn't expected to be much drama on Wednesday. That certainly was not the case. Georgia not only held on to the No. 1 class ranking, but it demolished the competition by adding five-star Tyson Campbell, ESPN 300 receiver Tommy Bush and flipping ESPN 300 linebackers Quay Walker from Alabama and Otis Reese from Michigan.

While Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are the big winners in this recruiting cycle, several others enjoyed big days and some fell well short of expectations heading into the day.