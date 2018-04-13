        <
          True freshman QBs who could be playing real soon

          Top recruit Fields signs as a Georgia Bulldog (1:20)

          Ranked No. 1 in ESPN's top 300, QB Justin Fields officially signs with Georgia. (1:20)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          This past season we saw a few true freshman quarterbacks shine for their teams when their numbers were called. Tua Tagovailoa and Jake Fromm both put on a show in the national championship game for Alabama and Georgia, respectively, and we could see a few more true freshmen on the field for the 2018 season as well.

          Now that the 2018 prospects have been signed, the 2019 classes are being built -- and some of them could have an opportunity to play right away as well. Here is a look at some of the 2018 quarterbacks you might be seeing soon, as well as a few 2019 prospects who could be going into favorable situations.

          2018 class

