True freshman QBs who could be playing real soon

This past season we saw a few true freshman quarterbacks shine for their teams when their numbers were called. Tua Tagovailoa and Jake Fromm both put on a show in the national championship game for Alabama and Georgia, respectively, and we could see a few more true freshmen on the field for the 2018 season as well.
Now that the 2018 prospects have been signed, the 2019 classes are being built -- and some of them could have an opportunity to play right away as well. Here is a look at some of the 2018 quarterbacks you might be seeing soon, as well as a few 2019 prospects who could be going into favorable situations.