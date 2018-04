Insider

If you see the names Tagovailoa and Fromm pop up on the recruiting trail, it's not a typo. The true freshmen who took over the College Football Playoff both have younger brothers who figure to keep the rivalry going.

After Jake Fromm led Georgia to an SEC title and berth in the national title game and Tua Tagovailoa won the national title for Alabama with his second-half performance, their younger siblings might have a hard time coming out of their shadows.