        <
        >
          Insider

          Ten teams off to fast starts in the 2020 class

          10:00 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          The first time the 2020 class can sign is well more than a year away, but that doesn't mean prospects haven't already begun to make commitments. While the recruiting calendar has changed and the process in many ways has accelerated, recruiting remains a marathon and not a sprint. While much is still to be decided, some classes are already beginning to try to lock up talent. Here is a look at the initial top 10.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices