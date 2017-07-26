ESPN 300 quarterback Brevin White had scholarship offers to Power 5 schools, including Arizona State, Oregon State, Tennessee and Utah, but the No. 193-ranked prospect chose to commit to Princeton on Tuesday.

White, whose older brother, Brady, is a quarterback at Arizona State, is the highest-ranked commitment for the Ivy League school since ESPN started its rankings in 2009. Princeton signed a four-star prospect in 2014 in defensive end Kurt Holuba, but never a prospect ranked in the ESPN 300.

The decision is surprising not only for the fact White is passing on the opportunity to play FBS football, but he is also passing on a scholarship offer. Ivy League schools are unable to offer athletic scholarships to players, and the prospect must meet the academic requirements put forth by the school's admissions office.

The league is able to offer need-based grants, which can cover costs similar to a scholarship offer, but such grants are based on the family's financial situation.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, White said he is fulfilling his dream of playing college football while attending one of the top universities in the world. He said he is getting the best of both worlds, and now Princeton is getting one of the best quarterbacks in the 2018 class.