Michigan continued pushing its recruiting efforts south on Saturday as the Wolverines landed a commitment from 2019 Georgia defensive lineman Christopher Hinton Jr.

That gives Michigan seven commitments from the Peach state since the 2017 class, including ESPN 300 defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon in the 2017 class and ESPN 300 prospects Myles Sims and Otis Reese in 2018.

Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge has helped to lead those efforts in Georgia and has pushed Michigan to the forefront with many top prospects. Before coach Jim Harbaugh's arrival in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines had signed only two prospects from Georgia since 2006.

The Wolverines now have four commitments in the 2019 class and two are from Georgia.