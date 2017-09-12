Five-star forward Nazreon Reid has committed to LSU.

Reid chose the Tigers over Arizona. He visited the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, campus multiple times this summer and also met with head coach Will Wade earlier this week.

"I chose LSU because it fits my style of play," Reid told ESPN. "I feel as if I'm home when I'm around the coaching staff and players. I also feel comfortable."

Nazreon Reid is the No. 6 power forward and No. 18 overall prospect in 2018. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Reid, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Roselle Catholic High School (New Jersey), is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He slots in as the No. 6 power forward. Reid averaged 14.1 points and a circuit-leading 9.9 rebounds with Sports U on the Under Armour Association circuit this spring and summer.

Reid is the third top-35 prospect Wade has landed since taking over at LSU in March, joining No. 32 Javonte Smart in 2018 and No. 34 Tremont Waters in 2017.

"I feel I will make a huge impact to the team, alongside the guys already there and alongside Javonte as well," he said. "We can actually go places and I want to be a part of building a team for however long I'm going to be with the team. I'm just going to make the best of any situation that gets put in front of me or us."

LSU is still in pursuit of ESPN 100 frontcourt prospects Emmitt Williams, Darius Days and Josh LeBlanc.