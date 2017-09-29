ESPN 100 shooting guard Antwann Jones announced his decommitment from Oklahoma State on Thursday, less than two weeks after committing.

Editor's Picks Oklahoma St. fires scandal-tied assistant Evans Oklahoma State has fired Lamont Evans for cause after the top assistant to new coach Mike Boynton was ensnared in the federal investigation of basketball recruiting at seven universities.

Oklahoma State fired assistant coach Lamont Evans on Thursday, following an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball. Evans was one of four assistant coaches arrested Tuesday. FBI documents allege that Evans accepted $22,000 from a financial advisor to steer two players toward the Cowboys.

"Due to the recent events that have taken place, my family and I have decided it's in my best interest to de-commit from Oklahoma State University," Jones wrote on his Twitter account. "This decision wasn't an easy decision to make but it's for the best."

Jones, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Oak Ride High School (Florida), is ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 100. North Carolina State, Memphis and Kansas were among the schools involved before his commitment.