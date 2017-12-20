Signing day's best: Live news and updates

The early signing period is here. Six of the nine remaining uncommitted five-star players will commit this week. New coaches at new homes will have their recruiting prowess tested, and future College Football Playoff teams start building Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know:

Star-studded welcome

You know who's excited about Oklahoma signing ESPN 300 RB T.J. Pledger? Sooners great Adrian Peterson.

Early news

Stanford made a big splash in Alabama by landing ESPN 300 defensive end Andres Fox, who is the No. 133-ranked prospect overall. Fox had big offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State and others but decided to head west to play for the Cardinal. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound lineman gives Stanford five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class.

Early signing period began with one of the biggest senior risers in the class committing to Alabama. DT Christian Barmore, No. 75 overall, picked the Tide over Baylor, Tennessee and Georgia.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Georgia lost a commitment, to the delight of Ole Miss: ESPN 300 wide receiver Elijah Moore. The No. 160 ranked prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had been committed to Georgia, but he flipped his decision on the first day of the early signing period.

The commitment gives the Rebels two ESPN 300 commitments with Moore and California quarterback Matt Corral, who flipped his commitment from Florida.

National Signing Day Coverage The college football recruiting early signing period is Dec. 20-22.

Live coverage

Wed., Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU and ESPN App)

Fri., Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU and ESPN App) Recruiting class rankings

ESPN 300 rankings

Commit times

Among the ESPN 300 players expected to sign during this week, five will announce their commitments on ESPNU's Signing Day Specials (2:30 ET Wednesday, 3:30 ET Friday on ESPNU and ESPN App).

Cade Mays (ESPN 300 No. 19) -- 2:30 p.m. ET

Brenton Cox (ESPN 300 No. 13) -- 3 p.m. ET

Anthony Cook (ESPN 300 No. 45) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

K.J. Henry (ESPN 300 No. 5) -- 4 p.m. ET

For our predictions on where they'll land, check out the Hot Board.

New coaches, new places

New Florida State coach Willie Taggart said that his offensive system will "allow our guys to go out and play football and play fast." AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

The coaching carousel started early and brought new coaches to several big-time programs. Coaches like Willie Taggart (Florida State), Chip Kelly (UCLA), Dan Mullen (Florida), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) and Scott Frost (Nebraska) have had to hit the ground running at full-speed recruiting ahead of the early signing period and building new staffs. They have some big things to accomplish on the trail.

Meanwhile, Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State keep on rolling. Here's the top five in the class rankings: