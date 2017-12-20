ESPN 300 quarterback Emory Jones announced his decision to sign with Florida on Wednesday after he had held a commitment to Ohio State since July 2016.

The commitment of the No. 20-ranked prospect gives new Gators coach Dan Mullen a feather in his cap recruiting against Urban Meyer, whom Mullen worked under at Utah and Florida. Mullen lost a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Matt Corral, who flipped to Ole Miss, and was able to convince Jones to take a visit to Gainesville before the early signing period.

Jones, a 6-foot-3, 196-pound prospect from Franklin, Georgia, had been looking around at other schools, including Alabama and Florida State, but a late push by Florida swung him in the Gators' favor. He is now the centerpiece to Mullen's first class, giving the Gators six ESPN 300 recruits from the 2018 rankings.

Once the Buckeyes learned that Jones was looking at other programs, the coaching staff found another quarterback commit in Matthew Baldwin to replace Jones if he decided to jump ship.