What's next for 2018 recruiting?

The early signing period is over, but this recruiting cycle won't end until national signing day. Here's what you need to know between now and then.

Best available players

Patrick Surtain Jr. | CB, 6-2, 192, Plantation, Fla./American Heritage, ESPN 300 No. 6

Schools in the mix: LSU, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Miami

The son of former NFL cornerback and American Heritage head coach Pat Surtain has long been considered a lean to LSU with Ohio State, Clemson and Florida State taking turns as most likely challenger. The five-star's recruitment will kick into high gear with official visits in January before a signing-day announcement.

Patrick Surtain Jr.

Tyson Campbell | CB, 6-3, 181, Plantation, Fla./American Heritage, ESPN 300 No. 11

Schools in the mix: Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Campbell will be a signing-day decision, with the hometown Hurricanes having surged during the season. Now Miami will spend January trying to fend off Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Urban Meyer with official visits to all three schools expected next month.

Nick Petit-Frere | OT, 6-5, 260, Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep, ESPN 300 No. 16

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn, Miami

The athletic four-star offensive tackle keeps his recruitment very close to the vest and is a little bit of a mystery in terms of favorites. This decision could go a number of ways, with Florida trying to beat out Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame and keep one of the nation's best at home.

Amon-Ra St. Brown | WR, 6-0, 191, Anaheim, Calif./Mater Dei, ESPN 300 No. 48

Schools in the mix: USC, Notre Dame, UCLA, Stanford, Michigan

The talented receiver and younger brother of Notre Dame standout Equanimeous St. Brown was considered a battle between USC and Notre Dame before the hiring of Chip Kelly at UCLA. St. Brown made the short trip to Westwood for an official visit in early December and has also made official visits to Notre Dame and Michigan. A decision should come in early January.

Jaylen Waddle | WR, 5-10, 169, Houston, Texas/Episcopal High, ESPN 300 No. 74

Schools in the mix: Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, TCU, Texas

The dynamic slot receiver and return man has made official visits to Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, TCU and Texas A&M, with the Aggies having been the last trip. The hiring of Jimbo Fisher certainly provides Texas A&M a shot in the arm in the battle against Alabama. The Longhorns haven't given up either, but they'll begin January on the outside looking in.

What schools can still make noise

Florida State: The Seminoles had a quiet signing period with new coach Willie Taggart scrambling to sign his class. Taggart was handicapped after being hired only a few weeks ago and by the fact that the previous staff had not held this 2018 class together by the time he got there.

Willie Taggart

He was at a disadvantage, but that doesn't mean he still can't do something by February. Taggart made a big splash late Wednesday night by flipping ESPN 300 defensive back Jaiden Woodbey from Ohio State.

Of the nine prospects committed, Taggart still has four who have not signed their national letter of intent, and there is still quite a bit of room in this class. Taggart doesn't need to fill every spot, but he has room to play with.

ESPN 300 quarterback James Foster is still on the board, which should be a big remaining target, as the staff doesn't have a quarterback in this class. Taggart could also try to get some of the prospects who originally decommitted from Florida State back in the fold with Antoine Green, Jashaun Corbin and a few who decommitted from Oregon when Taggart left. That includes ESPN 300 defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who has yet to make a decision.

If Taggart can close strong and finish the class on a positive note on the February signing day, it will be easier for Florida State fans to forget that the Seminoles are currently ranked No. 36 overall in the class rankings.

Pac-12: For whatever reason, it seemed as though more West Coast prospects decided not to sign in the early signing period than the rest of the country.

With prospects such as ESPN 300 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart, offensive lineman Penei Sewell and linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu, teams including Oregon, USC and UCLA still have a lot to gain in this class.

The Bruins are in the mix for ESPN 300 defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles along with Oklahoma, and Chip Kelly could join Taggart as a new head coach who closes strong.

Five who could flip

Keondre Coburn | DT, 5-10, 169, Houston, Texas/Episcopal High, ESPN 300 No. 49

Commitment: Texas

Competition: Texas A&M, TCU and Alabama

The Longhorns commit is expected to sign with Texas in February, but Tom Herman and staff will have to endure official visits to TCU and Texas A&M in January, barring a major change. Coburn's long-standing relationship with Texas assistant coach and former Westfield High head coach Corby Meekins will be tough for the competition to overcome.

Keondre Coburn

Quay Walker | OLB, 6-3, 220, Cordele, Ga./Crisp County, ESPN 300 No. 110

Commitment: Alabama

Competition: Auburn and Georgia

The longtime Alabama commit has been on the campuses of Auburn, Georgia and Florida State since committing and will likely make return trips in January before announcing a final decision. Georgia has been trending stronger in Walker's recruitment, and Auburn is considered a legitimate threat to the Crimson Tide.

Otis Reese | OLB, 6-4, 206, Leesburg, Ga./Lee County, ESPN 300 No. 221

Commitment: Michigan

Competition: Georgia

Reese has been committed to Michigan since June of 2016, but he has been on campus in Athens more than a handful of times since committing to Jim Harbaugh. This flip has seemed like just a matter of time the entire season, with the Wolverines putting up a real fight. Aubrey Solomon, Reese's former teammate at Lee County, signed with Michigan in February.

DaShaun White / OLB, 6-1, 220, North Richland Hills, Texas/Richland High, ESPN four-star

Commitment: Texas A&M

Competition: Georgia

White committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma the first week in August and has since made official visits to Norman, Austin and College Station with questions surrounding where he will eventually sign. Jimbo Fisher's defensive coordinator hire will factor prominently in White's final decision, along with his comfort level at Oklahoma and with Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Three storylines to watch

What does this class mean for Georgia?

Much has already been said about Georgia's amazing week and its loaded class.

The Bulldogs vaulted past Ohio State with a haul that features the top quarterback and running back, the top two offensive guards and two five-stars.

They also have a team that's in the College Football Playoff now, with some key contributors returning next season, specifically quarterback Jake Fromm, most of the offensive line and receiver Terry Godwin.

There will be some holes created, though, by departing players. That's where this class could come in handy. At running back, Georgia is losing both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, so landing White and ESPN 300 running back James Cook is a big step in replacing the production on offense.

This class is full of stars, and, importantly for Georgia, they're prospects who could make an immediate impact that could help keep the Bulldogs in the playoff picture without much drop-off in production.

This class is exactly what Texas needed

Texas needed a big boost from its 2018 class and got it. Sitting at No. 3 overall, this class is chock-full of prospects who could end up helping the Longhorns in the immediate future.

Tom Herman

More specifically, on defense, where Texas ranked No. 41 overall in yards per game, the program's top five recruits in the class are defenders. The Longhorns ranked 107th in passing yards allowed per game last season and are now adding the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 safeties in this class including the top-ranked in-state prospect B.J. Foster.

All in all, Texas has six ESPN 300 defensive backs in this class who should help shore up a secondary that needs playmakers and could make a formidable opponent for the Big 12's high-powered offenses.

The staff made a big push inside the state and was able to land the No. 1-ranked Texan for the first time since 2013, along with nine of the top 15 in-state prospects. Being able to keep the top prospects at home is going to go a long way toward what Tom Herman and his staff are trying to accomplish on the field.

This class will be a good start in getting the program back to where it wants to be and where the coaches expect it to be.

How do these classes affect new coaches?

The coaches who took over new programs were at a disadvantage in this class because of the early signing period. Some were given only a few weeks to toss together a recruiting board based on needs and try to sign as many prospects as they could.

A daunting task without the early signing period became even more daunting considering that 201 of the ESPN 300 prospects signed on Wednesday. There is still talent left, but the pool has shrunk, and new coaches are still trying to fill their classes.

Dan Mullen at Florida, Chip Kelly at UCLA, Willie Taggart at Florida State, Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and Mario Cristobal at Oregon (among others) all fall in that category. These classes aren't make-or-break for their tenures at their new schools, but they could certainly set the tone.

Taggart, with only nine commitments total, has to use January wisely to figure out what he has on the roster and who could help contribute. For any of these coaches, it doesn't do any good to just fill roster spots with bodies. It has to be players who can contribute.

They were given very limited time to evaluate current rosters and figure out what they need, but the coaches who finish strong in February could end up with more wins in the immediate future