Five-star forward Taeshon Cherry committed to Arizona State on Tuesday night.

"Coach [Bobby] Hurley and the coaching staff treated me like I was family from day one and made me a priority," Cherry told ESPN. "I felt like the style of play and the pace they play at really fits me well and Coach's will to win really drove me there."

Cherry decommitted from USC in December, one month after he decided against signing a letter of intent during the early signing period. Cherry had committed to the Trojans in June.

Arizona State and Texas A&M immediately jumped into Cherry's recruitment following the decommitment, and he took a visit to the Sun Devils' campus last weekend.

Cherry, a 6-foot-9 power forward, plays at Foothills Christian High School (California). He ran with the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit, leading them to a Peach Jam championship. Cherry averaged 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds last spring and summer.

Cherry is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. He is the second five-star recruit to commit to Hurley in 2018, joining shooting guard Luguentz Dort, who plays his high school ball in Canada.

Cherry was recruited to USC by assistant coach Tony Bland, who was one of the four assistant coaches arrested in connection with the FBI investigation in September. The Los Angeles Times reported in December that Cherry was one of the players identified in the FBI documents, although Cherry's mother denied it to the paper.