It's difficult to beat Alabama head-to-head on the recruiting trail. It's even more rare when an Ivy league school does it.

But that's exactly what happened as Princeton was able to fend off the national champion Crimson Tide for ESPN 300 quarterback Brevin White.

The No. 228 ranked prospect out of Lancaster, California confirmed to ESPN that he has decided to stick with his original commitment and attend Princeton.

"The main reason I decided to stick was because Princeton offers me opportunities to fulfill my aspirations on and off the field," White told ESPN. "Alabama is a first-class institution and a program with a great education, but Princeton checks more boxes personally for me. Princeton is the best fit for who I am."

White originally committed to Princeton in July, shocking many at the time as he was forgoing scholarship offers from Arizona State, Memphis, Utah, Washington and Washington State among others. At the time, White felt as though Princeton was an opportunity that he couldn't pass up and decided that the academics pushed Princeton ahead of the rest of the programs recruiting him.

Alabama only recently got in the picture, offering White a scholarship on Jan. 25. The Crimson Tide coaches were able to get White on campus for an official visit that same weekend, but White decided he fit better with his original choice.

The Tide are still looking for a quarterback in this class and are in the running for ESPN 300 quarterback James Foster, who is considering Alabama along with LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State. Alabama might be behind the other three schools in that race as well, but do have three-star Brock Purdy, from Gilbert, Arizona, on the board as well.

If Alabama doesn't land a quarterback in this class, it wouldn't be a devastating hit to the depth chart as the staff landed ESPN 300 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and four-star Mac Jones in the 2017 class after landing Jalen Hurts in the 2016 class.