Olaijah Griffin, the No. 9 CB in the ESPN 300, signs with USC and is accompanied by Snoop Dog and his father, the rapper Warren G. (1:47)

College football's favorite holiday has come and gone. Here's the most important -- and most fun -- stuff you need to know from signing day.

Top 100 signings

Here's where the nation's top recruits will be playing next year.

Wednesday's Top Signings Where did the nation's best players end up on signing day? Here's a look at the most important decisions. Rank Name Signed 5 CB Patrick Surtain Jr. Alabama 9 CB Tyson Campbell Georgia 13 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Ohio State 16 ATH Devon Williams USC 40 WR Jacob Copeland Florida 53 OG William Barnes North Carolina 71 WR Tommy Bush Georgia 72 CB Olaijah Griffin USC 73 LB Quay Walker Georgia 74 WR Justyn Ross Clemson 76 QB Tanner McKee Stanford 77 WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama 93 RB Maurice Washington Nebraska

Class rankings

Georgia is trying to hold off Alabama and Ohio State for the No. 1 class. Erik S. Lesser/EPA

Georgia owned the early signing period and launched to the No. 1 spot in the class rankings.

Ohio State is right behind the Bulldogs, and Alabama is trying to earn another top-five finish.

Top 10 classes at 4 p.m. ET

Mom can't stay mad at recruit who picked Florida over Bama

Mom walked out when No. 5 WR Jacob Copeland picked Florida over Bama and Tennessee.



But she came back to show her support. pic.twitter.com/vMrQenHjZW — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) February 7, 2018

Crying babies and Chucky dolls

play 2:00 WR prospect Bush picks Georgia Tommy Bush (No. 10 WR in ESPN 300) agrees to attend the University of Georgia, which seems to upset his niece.

play 0:37 Chatfield channels Chucky while picking Florida Four-star DE Andrew Chatfield (No. 159 in ESPN 300) from Plantation, Florida, signs with the Gators.

Saban strikes back

You didn't really expect Alabama and Nick Saban to stay quiet today, did you? Shortly after Texas A&M flipped an ESPN 300 Alabama commit, the Crimson Tide landed the day's best available player, CB Patrick Surtain Jr., the nation's No. 5 recruit.

Dawgs have their day ... again

Tyson Campbell, No. 9 overall & No. 2 CB in the #ESPN300 chooses @FootballUGA.



He is the 13th five-star player to sign with Georgia since star rankings were introduced in 2010, tied with Florida State for 2nd-most by any school — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2018

ESPN 300 linebacker Otis Reese flips from Michigan to Georgia. The Dawgs now have 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the No. 1 ranked class. Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff Writer

Georgia flipped two ESPN 300 linebackers on signing day, the first Otis Reese from Michigan and then Georgia prospect Quay Walker, who flipped from Alabama.

Walker is the No. 73-ranked prospect overall. He announced his decision to flip after taking a few visits late in the process.

Ohio State lands top OL

Nick Petit-Frère, No. 13 overall and No. 1 OT in the ESPN3 300, commits to Ohio State. He is the highest-rated offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State in ESPN 300 era (since 2006) and breaks a streak of 7 straight seasons where the SEC signed the top-ranked offensive tackle. ESPN Stats and Information

Jimbo Fisher flips Bama recruit

The transition class for Fisher at Texas A&M is coming together nicely, with the flip and signing of ESPN 300 defensive lineman Bobby Brown from Alabama. Brown went back and forth, committing to both programs during the process before flipping and signing with the Aggies this morning. Texas A&M got Brown on campus last weekend and secured the flip from the national champions. The Aggies began the day with the No. 24-ranked class but could move into the top 15 with two or three more key wins today.

Jimbo Fisher closing this class out strong. Texas A&M adds another ESPN 300 prospect in QB James Foster, the fifth-ranked dual threat QB in the country and No. 124 overall in the ESPN 300. Foster chose the Aggies over FSU, Alabama and LSU. Sam Khan Jr., ESPN Staff Writer

It's signing day ... make sure to hydrate

Recruiting gets in the way of the Oregon defensive coordinator's new diet.

It time to get in shape. Up every morning running 'run forest run' and off yes the Pepsi for 1 month just to check out self discipline! Let's see what happens...GO DUCKS! — Jim Leavitt (@CoachJimLeavitt) February 5, 2018

Wow!! This is tough! No Pepsi and it's noon on first day. It doesn't help when all of you are teasing me with pictures of Pepsi! Let's get through day one! Go Ducks! — Jim Leavitt (@CoachJimLeavitt) February 5, 2018

Ok. I don't care what you think of me but I couldn't take it anymore. We have got a huge push on this recruiting and I had to open a cold can of Pepsi!! Go Ducks! I'll try again after signing day!! — Jim Leavitt (@CoachJimLeavitt) February 6, 2018

Coburn ends the drama

Texas fans can rest easy. Keondre Coburn's letter of intent is in.

The ESPN 300 DT has long been committed to Texas, but he did not sign in the early signing period, which caused some concerns as to whether his recruitment was a done deal.

FSU starts early

Willie Taggart just picked up the spear that is outside the war room and brought it inside. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Florida State started signing day by flipping running back Anthony Grant from Tennessee and followed that with a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Malcolm Lamar.

The No. 162-ranked prospect out of Seffner, Florida, was committed to coach Willie Taggart at Oregon, but he decommitted in December. Lamar rejoins Taggart at FSU and adds to a class that has been growing since December.

Florida State continued its successful signing day by landing ESPN 300 athlete Tre'Shaun Harrison. The No. 166-ranked prospect was committed to Willie Taggart at Oregon and will follow Taggart to Florida State.

The Seminoles have moved up more than 20 spots in the recruiting class rankings since the start of the early signing period. They currently rank No. 15 overall.

play 0:27 FSU war room celebrates commitment from Harrison The Florida State war chant breaks out as coaches and staff learn that ESPN top-15 WR Tre'shaun Harrison announces his commitment to the Seminoles.

The nation's best battlegrounds

A. Micah Smith illustration

Where do college football's best players come from? Like in an election, winning in the battleground counties can produce classes full of recruits that make the difference in winning it all. Read more.