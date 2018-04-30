Alabama landed its seventh commitment in the month of April when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Amari Kight announced his decision to join the Alabama recruiting class on Sunday. Kight is the No. 43 ranked prospect overall and chose the Tide over Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, among others.

"[Alabama] is home for me," Kight said. "I connect with the people well, and I just felt like it's the place where I could be most successful."

Kight, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle from Alabaster, Alabama, gives Alabama six top-100 ranked commitments and three ESPN 300 offensive line commits in the class. He joins offensive tackle Pierce Quick, the No. 2 tackle in the class, as well as Tanner Bowles.

What is remarkable about this class for the Tide is that on April 20 of last year, the coaching staff only had three total commitments. They now have 10 total commits, with nine ranking in the ESPN 300. As of this commitment from Kight, Nick Saban and Alabama now have the most ESPN 300 commitments of any program.

Texas A&M and Florida State are right behind the Tide with eight ESPN 300 prospects on board, with Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan behind them with seven a piece.