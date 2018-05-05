Two months after decommitting from Arizona, ESPN 100 point guard Brandon Williams once again pledged to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Williams originally committed to Arizona in June, saying the Wildcats were the first school to recruit him in eighth grade. However, following the FBI investigation in September, Williams elected not to sign a letter of intent during the early signing period. In early March, one week after ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that FBI wiretaps intercepted phone conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller, Williams decided to reopen his recruitment.

Williams recently trimmed his list to Oregon, Gonzaga and Arizona, but the Wildcats were able to get him back in the fold despite his taking official visits to Oregon and Gonzaga in April.

Ranked No. 37 in the ESPN 100 for 2018, Williams missed his junior season and all of last spring and summer's AAU season due to knee surgery. As a senior, Williams was one of the best guards on the West Coast, averaging 24.7 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Arizona lost all three of its early commits following the FBI investigation, including Jahvon Quinerly and Shareef O'Neal, with Williams the only one recommitting to the Wildcats. Since the season ended, though, Miller has gone out and landed ESPN 100 guard Devonaire Doutrive and Belgian forward Omar Thielemans in the 2018 class. He also picked up graduate transfers Justin Coleman (Samford) and Ryan Luther (Pittsburgh), both of whom will be eligible immediately.

With Williams off the board, only one ESPN 100 prospect remains uncommitted from the 2018 class: Jordan Brown. Arizona, Nevada and California are at the top of his list.