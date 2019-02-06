National signing day 2019 is set for Feb. 6, and a handful of the nation's top recruits will reveal where they will land. Here is all you need to know, including how to watch, the top remaining ESPN 300 players and a recap of the early signing period in December.

How to watch

From the day's news to breaking down the impact of each signing, we've got you covered throughout signing day:

Who's No. 1?

Big surprise: Alabama tops our class rankings, and Georgia has passed Texas A&M for the No. 2 class. Rankings will be updated every hour starting at 9 a.m. ET. See the top 50

ESPN 300: What big names are left?

Jerrion Ealy, the No. 19 player in the ESPN 300, is a top-flight baseball prospect as well. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

December's early signing period stole a lot of thunder from the traditional February date, but that doesn't mean there aren't some big names announcing their commitments. In the ESPN 300, there are 39 prospects who remain unsigned and 14 uncommitted who will ink their names on Wednesday. Seven top prospects -- including five in the top 60 -- are making their announcements live on ESPN on Wednesday. Here are Tom VanHaaren's updates and predictions, along with the announcement times for the down-to-the-wire recruits in the class of 2019 (all times Eastern).

Noon hour, ESPN2

RB Jerrion Ealy

ESPN 300 rank: 19

5-foot-9, 192 pounds

Jackson, Mississippi/Jackson Prep

Prediction: Ole Miss

Others in the mix: Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State

Ealy was once committed to Ole Miss, but he decommitted before the early signing period. Clemson is very much in the mix, and Ole Miss is trying to get Ealy back in the fold. Ealy isn't just a top recruit in football; he also has a chance to be a first-round selection in the MLB draft. Every school on his list has said he can play baseball as well as football, but if the opportunity with baseball is too great, he could pass up the college route. Read about Ealy's decision here.

1 p.m. hour, ESPN2

Kaiir Elam

ESPN 300 rank: 59

6-foot-1, 182 pounds

North Palm Beach, Florida/The Benjamin School

Prediction: Florida

Others in the mix: Colorado, Georgia, Miami

Elam's recruitment is likely between Florida and Georgia, and either team could be the pick. Elam hasn't given much of a hint as to where he might be headed, but Florida had Elam in for a visit on Jan. 11 and has made a big push for him late in the process. Georgia had him on campus the following weekend, but still, Florida is the prediction for now.

Ishmael Sopsher

ESPN 300 rank: 39

6-foot-4, 330 pounds

Amite, Louisiana/Amite

Prediction: LSU

Others in the mix: Alabama

Sopsher is one of the better defensive tackles in this class and is from Louisiana, so LSU has made him a priority in this class. The Tigers have done a great job keeping in-state prospects home and would love to do the same with Sopsher. Alabama has been after him, though. It's tough to bet against the Crimson Tide in a recruiting battle, but the LSU staff has pulled out all the stops, and the prediction is that he stays home.

Devonta Lee

ESPN 300 rank: 242

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Amite, Louisiana/Amite

Prediction: LSU

Others in the mix: Kentucky

Lee, a teammate of Sopsher, could also end up at LSU. The Tigers have ESPN 300 wide receiver Trey Palmer in the class but could use another top receiver in Lee. He recently visited the Tigers, giving the staff an opportunity to make the last impression and try to get his signature on signing day.

3 p.m. hour, ESPNU

Isaiah Foskey

ESPN 300 rank: 209

6-foot-5, 233 pounds

Concord, California/De La Salle

Prediction: Notre Dame

Others in the mix: Cal, Michigan, Ohio State, Washington

Foskey could fit differently at each school. Some programs are recruiting him as a defensive end, some as a tight end, and Foskey is fully capable of playing either position. He is probably better suited for defensive end, given his combination of size, speed and athleticism. He would give a team an excellent pass-rusher, and coming from a high-end school in California, he could be a good recruiting asset in the future. Notre Dame is the prediction for Foskey, and if he chooses the Irish, he would add to an excellent defensive haul.

LB Henry To'oto'o

ESPN 300 rank: 47

6-foot-2, 225 pounds

Concord, California/ De La Salle

Prediction:Tennessee

Others in the mix: Alabama, Utah, USC, Washington

To'oto'o is another top recruit from California who could be headed out of state. Alabama and Tennessee have been battling hard for the linebacker and it seems it's between them. USC would love to keep him home, but the Vols and Tide have been recruiting him for awhile and the Vols could end up being the ultimate landing spot. It's tough to bet against Nick Saban in a recruiting battle, but Jeremy Pruitt is a former assistant of Saban's and could pull out a win.

4 p.m. hour during CFB Live, ESPN2

OT Darnell Wright

ESPN 300 rank: 5

6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Huntington, West Virginia/Huntington

Prediction: Tennessee

Others in the mix: Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia

Wright has been linked to Tennessee for quite some time, but he took visits to West Virginia and North Carolina late in the process. He has a former teammate in Billy Ross, who is at North Carolina, and the new staff at West Virginia has made him a priority. The Vols have been after Wright for a long time, though, and can offer some stability in terms of coaching compared to the other schools on his list, who are all experiencing significant changes.

Signing day news and shenanigans

On his first signing day as head coach at Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins went to Waffle House. On his second signing day, Waffle House came to him.

Virginia Tech started the day with a new top signee. Doug Nester, the 10th-ranked OT in the class, backed out of his commitment to Ohio State this morning to instead sign with the Hokies. Nester is ranked No. 72 overall and had been looking at other programs since urban Meyer announced his retirement in early December.

Catching up on recruiting? Here's where to start

Kayvon Thibodeaux/@kayvonT8 on Twitter

Do stars matter? Sure, they do. According to these six questions, it's fairly easy to predict College Football Playoff success -- and maybe even another Alabama-Clemson title game. Read

