Newest Duke recruit 'saves the day' in commitment video

Year after year, the ante keeps getting upped on creativity when it comes to high school recruits announcing their commitment.

The latest raising of the bar took place in Louisville, where four-star 2018 defensive line recruit Tahj Rice of Waggener (Ky.) High School announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils by way of a superhero-themed action sequence.

In a video produced by the Louisville Courier-Journal, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Rice saves the day by blasting four of the schools in his final five -- Oregon, Virginia Tech, USC and hometown Louisville -- then ditches his Clark Kent get-up to reveal a Duke shirt.

Good to know that, if football doesn't work out for him, he's got some acting chops.

-- Brendan C. Hall