James Madison has suspended seven players indefinitely, the school said Tuesday.

The news comes after JMU's opponent in the upcoming FCS championship game, Youngstown State, won its semifinal contest without five suspended players.

The Harrisonburg (Virginia) Daily News-Record reported the JMU suspensions earlier Tuesday.

The Dukes play the Penguins on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

James Madison coach Mike Houston has his team in the FCS championship game, but he might be without seven players who have been suspended indefinitely. Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire

"We have very high expectations in terms of standards of conduct for our student-athletes and our football program and how they represent James Madison University," JMU coach Mike Houston said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have a few student-athletes who have not met those standards and we will hold them accountable."

Two of the seven suspended Dukes players -- linebacker Brandon Hereford and receiver Terrence Alls -- did not play in JMU's 27-17 semifinal victory Friday at top-seeded North Dakota State.

YSU, meanwhile, beat Eastern Washington on Saturday without running back Martin Ruiz, receivers Darien Townsend and Robert Byrd, and safeties Jameel Smith and LeRoy Alexander, according to local reports. The reports have cited NCAA substance tests as a reason. YSU officials have not commented on the suspensions.

Ruiz, the Penguins' second-leading rusher, had barely played in YSU's quarterfinal victory over Wofford after being arrested earlier that week on a gun charge.