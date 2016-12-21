Oregon State head coach Gary Andersen has agreed to a contract extension with the school through the 2021 season.

Andersen signed a six-year contract with Oregon State in 2014 after spending two seasons at Wisconsin. He earned $2.55 million this season and has a 6-18 record with the Beavers. Oregon State doubled its wins total from two to four this season and beat in-state rival Oregon for the first time since 2007.

"Extending Coach Andersen's contract reflects my belief that we have the coach in place who is capable of taking Beaver football to bowls and conference championships, and preparing our student-athletes to be champions in life beyond football," Oregon State president Ed Ray said in a prepared statement.

Andersen is 55-56 as a head coach at four schools.