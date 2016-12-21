COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M has suspended wide receiver Speedy Noil from the football team after he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

Noil, a junior from New Orleans, surrendered to College Station police, posted a $2,000 bond Tuesday and was released. He is charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Noil's arrest stemmed from a complaint Friday about loud noise from his apartment. Officers said they smelled marijuana and when he refused to allow them inside, they obtained a warrant and found the drugs.

Noil was suspended before a postseason game last year and missed the Aggies' 2016 season opener. He had 21 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Texas A&M plays Kansas State on Dec. 28 at the Texas Bowl in Houston.