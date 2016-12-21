Oregon running back Royce Freeman will return to play his final season of eligibility in Eugene.

Freeman exploded for the Ducks in his freshman and sophomore seasons, posting a combined 3,201 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. However, he finished the 2016 season with just 945 yards and nine touchdowns after suffering injuries in losses to Nebraska (lower leg) and Washington (sternum).

Freeman decided it was best to return to Eugene for both on- and off-the-field reasons, including the opportunity to play for new Ducks coach Willie Taggart.

"The prospect of playing for Coach Taggart my final year here was certainly a factor in my return," Freeman said in a statement. "His enthusiasm and vision for this program are contagious. I am excited to be coached by him and to enhance my development."

Freeman will lead a deep running back group that includes Tony Brooks-James and Kani Benoit, who stepped in for Freeman during his injuries. Coupled with expected growth from freshman quarterback Justin Herbert, it gives the Oregon offense a good chance to take major steps forward in 2017.

Left tackle Tyrell Crosby will also return for the 2017 season, a source told ESPN.com, leading an offensive line that returns four redshirt freshman starters from 2016.