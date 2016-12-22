MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Badgers left tackle Ryan Ramczyk confirmed a report that he's been battling a hip injury this season but declined to say whether the ailment would require surgery following the Badgers' bowl game.

Ramczyk, a 6-foot-6, 314-pound redshirt junior, is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the upcoming NFL draft, and many pundits project him to be a potential late first-round selection if he leaves school a year early. He has started all 13 games at left tackle for the Badgers this season and been named a first-team All-American by ESPN.com, the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, USA Today and Pro Football Focus.

Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk -- considered a top offensive tackle in the upcoming draft -- acknowledged he's been dealing with a hip injury this season. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing unnamed NFL personnel, reported earlier this week that Ramczyk would undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip after Wisconsin's appearance in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. An unnamed NFL scout told the Journal Sentinel that the surgery would require four months to heal. That timeline would presumably prevent Ramczyk from physically testing in the NFL Scouting Combine, as well as Wisconsin's pro day, and impact his draft stock.

Ramczyk said he suffered the injury "toward the beginning of the season" but that it hasn't kept him from practicing or playing. He described the injury as a "hip impingement," which occurs when the ball and socket of the hip joint don't fit together properly because of abnormal wearing. The injury causes increased friction during hip movements and can damage the joint if left untreated.

"I'm healthy enough to play," Ramczyk said following Wednesday's practice. "I've been healthy enough to play all season. It's kind of a thing that's just annoying, so we'll see what I've got to do after the season."

He noted that deciding on surgery would be tough, though it was "not set in stone."

"There's a lot of information to be gathered yet," Ramczyk said. "I've got to do that and see what's the pros, what's the cons, and weigh all that and see what the surgery -- if I have to have it -- see what that's about, how long I could be out."

Asked whether surgery would impact his decision to turn pro, Ramczyk said, "I think it obviously would have to be a factor, yeah."

Ramczyk emerged from relative obscurity into one of the best stories of the college football season. He initially signed with Division II Winona State University in Minnesota but didn't stay at the school long enough to play, citing burnout. He then skipped a year of football and attended two separate technical colleges. Ramczyk ultimately transferred to his hometown college, Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He played two seasons there and earned first-team all-conference honors as a sophomore.

Ramczyk transferred to Wisconsin after head coach Paul Chryst was hired two seasons ago. Chryst initially offered Ramczyk a scholarship when he was head coach at Pittsburgh, but Ramczyk declined because he didn't want to travel that far from home. Ramczyk sat out last season while taking a redshirt year at Wisconsin and immediately solidified a starting role during spring practice.

No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) plays No. 15 Western Michigan (13-0) on Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 18.