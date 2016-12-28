MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Five months before a heart attack killed his father at the wheel of a pickup on the shoulder of Interstate 635 in Dallas, Kansas State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore stared out from his bed at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in April 2015 and considered a frightening possibility.

"I thought about dying," Moore said.

Moore, 22-years-old, newly married and father to a six-month-old son, had just endured a four-hour surgery at the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital to remove a benign tumor from the pituitary gland near the base of his brain.

He could not breathe through his nose. Moore's throat, cut to insert a tracheostomy tube, bled into his mouth. Every 10 minutes, a nurse cleaned his gums. He spent four days at the NIH and one night in a hotel before a miserable flight home to Texas on which he needed oxygen assistance and the Southwest Airlines crew considered an emergency landing for Moore to seek treatment.

"It was horrible," Moore said. "There was a time I wondered, 'Are you going to make it through this?' But I looked over at my dad. I knew it was hard for him to see me like that. I looked at my son and my wife, and I knew I had to fight. God started talking to me. He said, 'Even though you're hurting right now, even though you're in pain, it'll get better.'

"That's the attitude I take with anything that comes my way. It'll get better."

Plenty of moments, over the past two years, tested Moore's unwavering attitude. The Wildcats' second-leading tackler and honorable-mention All-Big 12 defender plays his final college game on Wednesday as K-State faces Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), then it's off to pursue the NFL dream he shared with his late father, also named Charmeachealle Moore.

The younger Moore preferred a short version of his name, Mike, until about four years ago. He made the change to honor his dad, a former Baylor running back who gave up the chase of pro football to support his family and groom his son to carry their name with honor.

Safe to say, the younger Moore has so far succeeded. He graduated in three years from KSU in December 2014. Days later, Moore married Victoria Lester. They strive to instill in their son, Chance, 2, and 10-month-old daughter, Chayah, the values that the elder Moore and his wife, Shannon, displayed for Charmeachelle and older sister LaPortia.

Moore usually heads home to see his family when Kansas State teammates gather in the evening or go out. The Wildcats offer respect in return, calling him Uncle Mike or Pops.

"We're all going to come to a point in our lives when we have to do the same things that he's doing now," K-State safety Dante Barnett said.

No matter his route from here, Moore and those close to him agree that he was molded and emboldened by the turbulent path traveled at Kansas State.

"I know that everything Mike has gone through has happened for our greater good," said Victoria Moore, with whom Charmeachealle celebrated two years of marriage on Dec. 14. "I think it will give him that extra push.

"I'm just so grateful to have him in my life -- not because of the athlete that he is, but because of his character, how he was raised. He's a man. He's stand-up guy. He's very loving and very compassionate. You can always have the physical abilities to play football, but Mike has the character behind it."

Moore committed as a junior at Skyline High School in Dallas to play at Minnesota. But amid an ugly season in 2010, Tim Brewster was fired as coach of the Golden Gophers and replaced by Jerry Kill, who cut loose a portion of the recruiting class, including Moore.

He landed at Kansas State as a grayshirt, waiting in Dallas through the fall semester in 2011 while his high school friends and teammates began college.

"Think about that for a 17-year-old kid," said Moore's mother, Shannon Moore. "It showed him that life offered a lot of challenges."

If only Moore's challenges had not grown more complex.

He played as a backup in 2012 and 2013 but struggled to gain weight, possibly an indication of the medical condition.

Moore felt ill and experienced severe back pain after the Wildcats' Aug. 30 opener against Stephen F. Austin in 2014. Two days later, home after a hard practice, Moore's urine turned brown. He could hardly stand as he prepared dinner for himself and his pregnant fiance.

Victoria, after calling his parents, drove Charmeachealle to the hospital over his objections. Moore's kidneys were not functioning properly. He was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a serious but treatable condition related to muscle injury.

But there was more. At his mother's request, K-State ordered a full-body MRI. It revealed a pituitary macroadenoma -- a brain tumor, in layman's terms, unrelated to the kidney problems.

"That's when life after football became real to me," he said.

Several Wildcats, after a Sept. 6 victory at Iowa State, rushed to Moore's hospital bedside one block to the west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. To Moore, football felt miles away.

Through consultations with doctors Keith Wright at Kansas State and Charyse Sindler, Moore's endocrinologist in Topeka, Kansas, a future in the sport looked unlikely unless medication could suppress the tumor.

It did not. Moore felt much improved while sitting the final 12 games of 2014 and into the winter of 2015, but the tumor remained.

If he took one hit to the head, doctors told Moore, he could die on the field.

Dr. Sindler, through a connection at the NIH, connected Moore with the lone surgeon they could find who would operate -- the only chance for him to play football again -- without cracking open Moore's skull.

At the NIH, the tumor was removed through Moore's sinus cavity. Kansas State covered the medical costs and paid for his immediate family to travel with Moore to Maryland. But as he struggled in the immediate aftermath of surgery, his wife suffered in private.

"I had to be strong for my husband and for my baby," Victoria said. "He needed to be able to rely on me, but there was a lot of unknown. It was very, very scary, seeing him like that. I was scared. I had to keep myself together. But the nights I went back to the hotel, I would break down."

Soon, Moore regained strength. He returned to Manhattan after six weeks in Dallas and started by walking the perimeter of the stadium turf, then jogging. By the end of summer, he participated in conditioning drills and aced the physical requirements to compete in fall camp.

The 2015 season, Moore's junior year, looked bright.

After his lone season as a key player at Baylor in 1990, the elder Charmeachealle Moore tried for several years to stay active in football. It didn't work. His son kept a red and blue helmet from Moore's stint with a semipro team in Dallas -- little Chance Moore plays today with the helmet -- but it's about the only relic left.

The elder Moore went to work and eventually started his own landscaping company and tree service.

"He put his energy into making sure that Little Michael, as he would call him, was ready to play football," Shannon Moore said. "He had a plan and we worked his plan."

Sure enough, Little Michael grew into a star pass-rusher at Skyline.

"That was a place where me and him could bond," Moore said. "It was one thing that me and my dad could have to ourselves."

Dad was a fixture at Mike's games, rarely sitting. It continued at K-State, even early in Moore's career as he played little.

"He had butterflies every game," Shannon said of her husband.

When the younger Moore overcame brain surgery in 2015, his father resolved to more enjoy the games. And he did, sitting with family for two of three September KSU victories, including a trip to Texas-San Antonio.

The Moores had reserved a hotel room for a Week 5 K-State trip to Oklahoma State last year and traveled to Colorado after the Sept. 19 Louisiana Tech game.

Upon returning to Dallas, the elder Charmeachealle, on Sept. 24, was talking to his wife on the phone en route to a landscaping job, when he pulled his truck off the freeway and the line went silent.

Confusion ensued, then panic. Charmeachealle, 47, was dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The younger Moore received instructions from Kansas State linebackers coach Mike Cox to fly to Dallas immediately -- that his father had suffered a heart attack. When Charmeachealle arrived home and saw his mom, he asked why she wasn't at the hospital with dad.

"Telling him," Shannon Moore said, "that was the hardest thing I had to do."

The pain still resonates.

"He was my best friend," Charmeachealle said. "We'd talk about everything. More than a year later, I miss him every day, all day. But I spend time with my own family. I'm thinking about my wife and my kids, the next level, watching film.

"How I deal with the pain is to try not to think about it, try to avoid it."

Moore, after his father's death, pondered quitting football to help with the landscaping business.

"We don't quit," Shannon Moore told him. "You're going to back, and you're going to finish what you started."

While Moore wavered over his future, his play slipped. Then shortly before the Dec. 5 regular-season finale against West Virginia, he came to a decision that he would press forward and play as a senior in 2016.

Moore collected 17 tackles in the 24-23 victory, including 16 solo stops, the most nationally in a single game last season and the most by a Kansas State defender since at least 1990.

"He was just free," Shannon Moore said. "That was when I said, 'OK, he has his dad with him. He's in his heart.'"

The highlight for Moore this year came not from a record performance or a landmark K-State win. It was Nov. 19 against Baylor, his dad's old school. Moore traded his jersey No. 52 for his dad's old No. 8. In the stands during a road game at Baylor, his father's school, Shannon and others wore shirts with No. 8 on the back and No. 52 on the front.

"I can't even explain how much of his dad I saw in him that day," she said.

Moore cried on the morning bus ride to the stadium, then addressed his teammates in the locker room before kickoff.

Snyder often instructs his Wildcats to play with someone in mind.

"You all know what today means to me," Moore said he told the Wildcats. "If you all don't have nobody to play for, play for me. I'm hurting right now. I'm fighting through. So play for me."

Kansas State won 42-21.

"If I went through that, I would not be playing football," K-State offensive tackle Dalton Risner said. "I think it's tremendous what he has overcome. It shows everything about him. Whether he goes to play in the NFL or whatever he does, I know nothing's going to be able to stop him now."

That day at Baylor, Moore said, he felt his dad's presence. He'll carry the same spirit Wednesday night and moving forward -- no matter the pain it creates.

"I don't show that I'm hurt," Moore said. "People hear my story and tell me they'd never know that I've been through so much. But my dad always told me not to let anybody throw a pity party for you.

"So that's how I live. This is the cause that life dealt you. Let's get through it."