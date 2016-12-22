North Carolina running back Elijah Hood won't play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl against Stanford for undisclosed medical reasons, the school announced Thursday.

Hood won't travel with the team to El Paso, Texas, for the Dec. 30 game. He will return, however, for his senior season in 2017.

"I'm disappointed I cannot be with my football brothers for the bowl game in Texas, but it's best for me to stay home and fully recover," Hood said. "I look forward to returning to the field in 2017 for my senior year and having the opportunity to represent UNC along with my teammates. I appreciate Coach [Larry] Fedora and the staff for helping me make the best decision for my future."

Elijah Hood leads the Tar Heels with 858 yards rushing and eight touchdowns this season. AP Photo/Rob Brown

Hood has led the Tar Heels in rushing the past two seasons. But this year he was limited by multiple injuries, including a concussion against Florida State early in the season that forced him to miss a game.

After rushing for 1,463 yards in 2015, Hood leads the Tar Heels this season with 858 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.