WACO, Texas -- A court transcript shows then-Baylor University president Ken Starr lifted the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who went on to be convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Starr granted a reprieve for Tevin Elliot in 2011 when the athlete was accused of academic misconduct.

The newspaper says the information is "deep" in the transcript of Elliott's 2014 trial at which the former defensive end was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple Baylor students.

The nation's largest Baptist university was rocked earlier this year by the assault scandal, which included claims members of the football staff knew of assault reports and ignored them.

Starr was demoted, then left. He tells the newspaper he believed in second chances for students and athletes.