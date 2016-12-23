Athletic directors from Football Bowl Subdivision schools are forming a political action committee to support congressional candidates who can advocate for the best interests of college sports.

The committee will run through the LEAD1 Association, formerly the Division I Athletic Directors' Association, which represents the 129 athletic directors from FBS schools. No institutional funds are being used to finance the PAC, which will only receive money from the ADs' personal accounts. LEAD1's CEO Tom McMillen, a former U.S. Congressman, will work alongside the association's board of directors in determining how to allocate funds.

"It won't reflect any party affiliation," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, chair of the board for LEAD1, told ESPN. "We have a full spectrum of political philosophies represented with our members. It can be about [partisanship]."

Swarbrick said the PAC isn't being created to address a single issue but rather to give athletic directors "an effective voice on Capitol Hill." FBS athletic directors aren't obligated to contribute, but Swarbrick expects strong participation.

"This is a positive move by the board of the association to support the goals of its members in dealing with policy makers," McMillen, who came up with the idea, said in a prepared statement. "With the PAC now approved, it further ensures that the concerns of the LEAD1 members will be heard by members of Congress, and other key decision makers in Washington, D.C. and across the country."

Amateurism and the collegiate model have faced increased challenges in recent years from lawsuits and other factors. Jonathan Yates, LEAD1's communications director, said the group already has a database of congressional members that identifies who has FBS schools in their districts and who participated in college athletics.

"It's certainly being able to ensure we have an effective choice that is able to explain some of the things that aren't appreciated about the model now," Swarbrick said. "It's not about advancing a single solution as much as it is about addressing a range of benefits, how the current system works and, if it changes, how it would change."

Swarbrick said the PAC won't act in conflict with the NCAA, conference offices, the College Football Playoff or other athletic director organizations that include non-FBS schools. He has spoken with multiple members of the NCAA's executive team who saw value in the PAC, believed to be the first of its kind formed by college sports officials.

"There's just times where as athletic directions, with the common interest of [FBS], we need an additional voice to represent our interests," Swarbrick said.