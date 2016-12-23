Michigan fullback Khalid Hill is returning to the Wolverines for his senior season.

Hill, the No. 3 draft-eligible fullback in the country, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper, announced his decision Thursday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 263-pound Hill initially had wanted to receive a grade from the NFL draft advisory board before making his decision but wrote that he decided now so he can focus on Michigan's matchup against Florida State on Dec. 30 in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Hill led Michigan in total touchdowns (12) and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with 10, despite finishing with only 39 net yards on 25 carries. He ranked fourth on the team in receptions with 14 for 105 yards, and also returned three kickoffs.

After starting six games the past two seasons, Hill moved into a featured role this fall for the Wolverines.