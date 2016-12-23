Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan took time out from celebrating the Vandals' bowl victory Thursday night to criticize his school's downward move to the Football Championship Subdivision.

"We belong in FBS, period. That's what I believe, that's what everyone believes," Linehan said during an ESPN Radio interview after Idaho's 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

Matt Linehan is not happy with Idaho's decision to return the football program to the FCS ranks. AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

"We know we can compete, we belong here. No matter what anyone thinks, even our tone-deaf president. Maybe he doesn't think we belong here, but I think we belong here."

In announcing Idaho's move in April, Idaho president Chuck Staben was quoted as saying, "Our relevance will be complemented by our football program, not defined by it."

The Vandals will become the first school to make the drop. In 2018, they will return to the Big Sky Conference, where they played from 1963 to 1995. The conference already is home to Idaho's other athletic teams.

The Sun Belt Conference announced March 1 that it would drop Idaho and New Mexico State, who are both midway through four-year associate memberships, after the 2017 season.

Idaho finished this season with nine wins.