Florida State added another big piece to its 2017 recruiting class as defensive end Joshua Kaindoh announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Friday.

Kaindoh, the nation's No. 16 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end, is the top-rated commitment for the Seminoles, giving Florida State its ninth ESPN 300 verbal pledge and third impact commitment in the month of December, following ESPN 300 tight end Tre' McKitty and ESPN JC 50 linebacker Adonis Thomas.

While Kaindoh will technically count as an in-state pickup for Florida State since the Seminoles grabbed him out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy, Kaindoh originally committed to Maryland this past spring while attending high school in that state. He transferred to IMG for his senior season and eventually decommitted from the Terrapins after an official visit to Penn State in November, and Florida State was able to take advantage, landing a commitment over Alabama, Georgia, Maryland and Penn State.

This is the third time in four years that Florida State has received a commitment from a top-five defensive end, after signing No. 5 defensive end Lorenzo Featherston in the 2014 class and No. 3 defensive end Josh Sweat in the 2015 class.