          An illustrated guide to college football's New Year's Six bowl games

          9:13 AM ET
          • Chris Morris

          Is Alabama unbeatable (again)?

          Can Clemson get back to the national title game -- and win it this time?

          Will undefeated Western Michigan knock off another Big Ten team?

          So many questions remain for the 2016 college football season. But the New Year's Six bowl lineup ought to go a long way toward answering the most pressing ones.

          Here's all the info you need to know, starting with the College Football Playoff.

          Dec. 31

          College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

          Alabama is two playoff wins away from a fifth national title in eight years, but the Crimson Tide must get past the Pac-12's best team, the Huskies, in the Peach Bowl.

          No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama

          3 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Georgia Dome, Atlanta

          College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

          The Buckeyes take on the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. But nobody knows how to beat Urban Meyer in a big postseason game, right? Wrong. Only two coaches have knocked off a Meyer bowl team -- Lloyd Carr and Dabo Swinney. So can Dabo become the first to do it twice?

          No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson

          7 p.m. ET, ESPN

          University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

          Dec. 30

          Capital One Orange Bowl

          The last time Michigan played in an Orange Bowl, it was 1999, and Tom Brady was under center. Now the Wolverines will need quarterback Wilton Speight to play big against the Seminoles -- or else end 2016 with three losses in their final four games after a 9-0 start.

          No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State

          8 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

          Jan. 2

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

          Something's gotta give in the Cotton Bowl. The Badgers are going for their third consecutive bowl win, while the Broncos hope to build on last season's Bahamas Bowl victory, the program's first postseason win.

          No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

          1 p.m. ET, ESPN

          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

          Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

          The Trojans and Nittany Lions were ecstatic to accept this Rose after rocky starts to their seasons. The stakes are huge: USC can win the Rose Bowl for the 25th time, adding to a college football record for most individual school wins in a single bowl game. And the Nittany Lions can get to 12 wins in a season for the first time since 1994.

          No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State

          5 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

          Allstate Sugar Bowl

          The Tigers will try to upset the rallying Sooners, winners of nine straight games to close out 2016. The two teams haven't met since the Sugar Bowl in 1971, when Oklahoma knocked off Auburn 40-22.

          No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma

          8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans