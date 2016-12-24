Seven Miami players don't make bowl trip

Seven Miami football players did not make the trip Saturday to the Russell Athletic Bowl "for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program," the program announced.

Receiver O'Juan Carney, tight end Jovani Haskins, tight end Michael Irvin, defensive back Jeff James Jr., defensive linemen Tyreic Martin, defensive linemen Gerald Willis and defensive back Cedrick Wright will not participate in the Dec. 28 game against West Virginia in Orlando, Florida.

Willis is the biggest contributor of the group, having tallied 5.5 tackles for loss in nine games for the 8-4 Hurricanes.

Willis, a Florida transfer, is the only non-freshman of the seven-man group that is suspended. He was suspended for the season opener for team rules violations as well.