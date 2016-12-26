Washington State junior quarterback Luke Falk will not enter the NFL draft early, Cougars coach Mike Leach said Monday.

The decision to return for his senior year was expected, but Falk, the No. 4-ranked draft-eligible quarterback in the country according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., was viewed as a possible early-entry candidate.

"It won't be his last game," Leach said of the National Funding Holiday Bowl, which is Tuesday against Minnesota. "We'll see what his last game does mean to the program and all the milestone stuff."

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk threw for 4,204 yards and ranked second in FBS this season with a 71 percent completion percentage. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past two seasons, Falk ranks second in FBS with 8,770 yards passing and has thrown 75 touchdown passes to just 18 interceptions. A former walk-on, Falk ranked second in the country this season with a 71 percent completion percentage and threw for 4,204 yards.

Before last season, Falk's first full year as the starter, the Cougars had not finished with a winning record since 2003. The Cougars finished 9-4 in 2015 and are 8-4 in 2016 entering the game against the Golden Gophers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN).