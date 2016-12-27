Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington both announced Tuesday that they will be returning for their senior seasons.

Washington was a first-team All-Big 12 performer this season after hauling in 1,209 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions. Rudolph finished the regular season second in the Big 12 with an average of 315 passing yards per game to go along with 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

The duo announced their intention to return in a Twitter post:

Oklahoma State (9-3) takes on Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday.