Former Maryland and Connecticut coach Randy Edsall has emerged as a "very strong candidate" to return to UConn as the Huskies' coach, sources said on Tuesday.

Edsall coached UConn for 12 seasons, from 1999-2010. He was Maryland's coach from 2011-15, where he was fired after six games in 2015. This season, Edsall has been the director of football research -- special projects for the Detroit Lions.

UConn is expected to "move very quickly" to replace Bob Diaco, a source said. Diaco was fired Monday after three seasons with the Huskies.

Edsall is "open to returning to UConn" because he "wants to be a head coach at the right place," a source said.

At Maryland, Edsall led the Terps to consecutive bowl bids in 2013-14, the school's first back-to-back winning seasons in 11 years. At UConn, he built the program from the FCS ranks to an FBS independent and eventually competed as a member of the Big East Conference.

Edsall was 74-70 at UConn, tying for a pair of Big East titles and earning the first bowl bids in school history. UConn went to five bowls under Edsall, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, the school's only BCS bowl berth in program history.

Edsall is 96-104 overall in 17 years at UConn and Maryland.