The battle for No. 2-ranked running back Cam Akers has come to an end.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound, record-setting talent out of Mississippi committed on Tuesday night to Florida State over Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Ohio State.

The one-time Alabama commitment has favored Tennessee and Ohio State at times in recent months, with the Seminoles always being near the top of Akers' list. Akers' unofficial visit to Florida State in the summer, followed by an official visit on Oct. 28, served as turning points for the Seminoles.

The commitment of the nation's No. 24-ranked player to Florida State caps off a great couple of weeks for Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff on the recruiting trail. The run began with ESPN Junior College 50 outside linebacker Adonis Thomas' commitment and was followed by ESPN 300 tight end Tre' McKitty's flip from Oregon and the announcement of ESPN 300 No. 16 Joshua Kaindoh on Friday.

Akers, who is set to enroll in January, becomes the third ESPN 300 running back commitment for Florida State, joining the versatile Khalan Laborn and downhill runner Zaquandre White.

Florida State, which boasted RecruitingNation's No. 12-ranked class prior to Akers' verbal commitment, has a number of highly ranked targets remaining on the board as the Seminoles march on toward a ninth-straight top-10 recruiting class. Top targets remaining include five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, ESPN 300 defensive tackle Dalyn Wade-Perry, ESPN 300 linebacker Levi Jones and ESPN 300 receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Akers exits Mississippi as one of the most productive high school players in the state's history, with 8,140 yards rushing and 78 touchdowns, along with over 5,000 yards passing and 71 touchdowns, in four seasons for Clinton High.