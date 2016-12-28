Louisville starting linebacker James Hearns and reserve linebacker Henry Famurewa won't play in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl against LSU on Saturday.

Hearns and Famurewa traveled with the team to Orlando, Florida, but neither has practiced. Louisville hasn't disclosed how they were injured or the extent of the injuries, but a source said both players were shot at a party near the school's campus Dec. 11.

Hearns just finished the best season of his career, leading the team with eight sacks. Famurewa had two sacks. Without them, redshirt freshman Jonathan Greenard could start.