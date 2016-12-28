Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon will enter the NFL draft a day after producing a career-high 14 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 31-12 win against Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.
Cannon, a junior, earned Cactus Bowl Offensive MVP honors and finished with 87 catches for 1,215 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. The All-Big 12 receiver announced his decision in a post on his Twitter account.
Thank You Baylor Nation For Everything. pic.twitter.com/mWECgipEGN
— 9_MKC (@IAmTheOne_9) December 28, 2016
Cannon is a father of two daughters and said he made the decision to go pro with his family's best interest in mind.
"I plan to make the most out of this life-changing opportunity by providing a better lifestyle for my family and ensuring my two beautiful daughters won't have to experience the same struggles in life as I have," Cannon said.
He leaves Baylor as the No. 3 ranked receiver in school history in both career receiving yards (3,113) and receptions (195) and became just the second player in school history to produce two 1,000-yard seasons as a receiver, joining former teammate Corey Coleman.