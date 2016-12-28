        <
          Manny Bowen, Saeed Blacknall violated team rules, Nittany Lions say

          5:14 PM ET
          • Josh MoyerESPN Staff Writer
          Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen and wide receiver Saeed Blacknall have been suspended for the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual due to a violation of team rules, the Nittany Lions said in a statement Wednesday.

          Penn State did not provide details about the violations. The No. 5 Nittany Lions arrived in Los Angeles on Monday for the Jan. 2 game against No. 9 USC.

          Bowen was a 12-game starter this season and a key cog in Penn State's No. 23-ranked defense. He is fifth on the team in tackles (68) and tied for second in tackles for a loss (8.5). Bowen found a permanent spot in the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Nyeem Wartman-White.

          Blacknall, a junior, started seven games and split time as Penn State's Z-receiver with 15 catches and 347 yards.

          Receiver DeAndre Thompkins now is expected to handle a heavier workload against the Trojans. Redshirt sophomore Koa Farmer likely will replace Bowen; Farmer practiced with the starters Wednesday.