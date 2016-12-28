MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys' status soon will be addressed by athletic director Mark Coyle in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations and a brief team boycott after 10 players were suspended for the Holiday Bowl.

Coyle said Wednesday that he expects to meet in person with Claeys to discuss the coach's status. The Gophers finished 9-4 with a 17-12 upset of Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl .

"Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night's Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program," Coyle said in a statement distributed by the university, which is still stinging from the Office for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action's investigation of the Sept. 2 incident at a campus apartment that triggered the suspensions.

That prompted a threat by the players to skip the trip to San Diego, angered by what they felt was a lack of due process for their punished teammates. Tension simmered enough for the Gophers to regroup for perhaps their best game of the year, holding a pass-oriented Cougars team that was averaging 40-plus points per game to a season-low score despite four of their top six defensive backs absent. The distraction of the investigation fallout could've produced a clunker, but the players instead gave Coyle an inspired example of how hard they'll play for Claeys and his staff.

"This whole bowl week and the whole time, we had the best practices that we had," safety Damarius Travis said.

The nine wins were the most for Minnesota since 2003, but the support Claeys expressed on Twitter for his players while the boycott was in place complicated his job status because the tone of his Dec. 15 tweet hinted at conflict with his boss Coyle. Claeys said later he regretted his choice of words.

Claeys has two years left on his contract, but most of his peers around the country are signed for longer to sell recruits on stability. Prep stars can be easily steered elsewhere if they're afraid a coach they connect with won't be there in the fall or even the following year.

Claeys has a $500,000 buyout, which is half of his remaining base salaries. Assistant coach contracts would have to be bought out, too, if a new coach were to bring in a new staff. So if Claeys is going to stay, he'll likely receive an extension even if it's only with a nominal raise. He declined to discuss the subject after the game.

"That's not important. What's important is you walk in the locker room and you see the smiles on the kids' faces," Claeys said, adding: "I will sleep awfully good through the new year."