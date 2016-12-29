You may not know the names, but the production's the same

Alabama coach Nick Saban says the keys to the Crimson Tide's success are a willingness to overcome adversity and the improvement of young players allowing for a deeper roster. (1:19)

ATLANTA -- It's an historic defense. According to defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, it has the potential to be "one of the best ever." How many players can you name that start for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide?

There's Allen, of course, who won the Nagurski Award and should have been invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. There's linebacker Reuben Foster, who took home the Butkus Award. There are a few other future pros you might know, like cornerback Marlon Humphrey and edge rushers Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson. Who else?

A defense isn't just a handful of stars. To be historically good requires much more than that.

To lead the FBS in points and yards per game, coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt needed a few unsung heroes. That cast is highlighted by a forgotten cornerback, an overlooked 300-pound nose guard and a freakishly athletic defensive tackle.

Here are the stories of Alabama's other guys as they prepare to face a daunting Washington offense in a College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

After a slow start to his career, teams are no longer taking defensive back Anthony Averett for granted. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Averett seemed destined to end up another John Fulton. Which with all apologies to Fulton, is a way of saying an Alabama player who comes in with some measure of hype, plays here and there but is eventually passed by in the depth chart by younger, more promising players.

It's not always fair, but when you recruit five-stars at the rate Saban does, competition and a ticking clock are unavoidable for the likes of Averett.

Prior to signing with Alabama back in 2013, the former four-star prospect did what most players do when they're the most talented athletes on their high school football teams: He did it all for Woodbury High in New Jersey. Averett was a dual-threat quarterback who could throw just enough to keep defenses honest but not nearly well enough to attempt a pass at the FBS level. Maybe he'd translate to corner, receiver or even running back.

At 6 foot tall, defensive back proved to be the right fit, although it took a redshirt year to arrive at that conclusion. As a redshirt freshman, he played in just one game against Western Carolina. As a sophomore, he contributed primarily on special teams.

Veterans like Cyrus Jones starting ahead of him was no surprise, but redshirt freshman Humphrey and true freshman Minkah Fitzpatrick both wound up in the starting rotation.

As is often the case with players who don't emerge in their first two years on campus at Alabama, Averett was written off in favor of some younger, more highly-recruited prospect.

Then Tony Brown was suspended for a handful of games and Maurice Smith decided to transfer to Georgia. Soon thereafter, former five-star Kendall Sheffield announced that he was leaving the program as well.

Suddenly, Averett was on the spot. To the surprise of many, he wound up starting the second game of the season. He batted down a pair of passes the next week against Ole Miss and followed that up with a forced fumble against Kent State. In a blowout win over Tennessee, he batted down two more passes.

Instead of being the weak link in Alabama's secondary, Averett was mentioned as a shutdown corner. In fact, you could argue that he played more consistently than Humphrey, who is being talked about as a potential first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

During a 51-3 win over Mississippi State, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald went after Averett time and time again with no luck. The junior had two batted passes and the respect of teammates like tight end Hale Hentges who said he's happy he doesn't have to face him in practice.

"The guys have been coming at him, trying him, thinking he's the weakest link," said wideout ArDarius Stewart. "I guess he showed them that if you come over there, he's going to lock it down."

Said Fitzpatrick: "He kind of was a guy who surprised everybody when he won the starting job, but he worked really hard this offseason and he's been really consistent for us this whole season. I think he only has a couple of receptions on him since the last couple weeks."

Without Averett solidifying the second cornerback spot opposite Humphrey, there's no telling what Alabama's pass defense would look like.

With Dante Pettis and Fred Ross at receiver for Washington, quarterback Jake Browning surely would have liked someone to pick on instead of the rock-solid cover guy Averett has become.

Stats don't tell the correct story of Da'Ron Payne's role on the Alabama defense. Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Forget the concept of not seeing the forest for the trees.

If you miss Da'Ron Payne on a football field, you're ignoring a mountain of a man.

The baby-faced Birmingham native arrived at Alabama ready to play. He was already 6-foot-2 and more than 300 pounds when strength coach Scott Cochran got his hands on him. Now he's a finely-tuned 319-pound boulder in the middle of Alabama's defense.

Payne achieved some level of notoriety in 2015 when he started a handful of games as a true freshman. How he was left off the SEC All-Freshman Team is still a matter of great debate.

That is, unless you look at his stat line: 13 tackles and a half a sack.

However, if you're looking at individual numbers at a position like nose guard, you're missing the big picture. Like Terrence Cody and Jesse Williams before him, the nose guard in an Alabama defense serves as the suspension cables on a bridge in that he blends in so well you can see the beauty of the rest of the structure. Without him, the whole thing comes crumbling down.

Payne is the mesh holding the defensive line together. He lines up over center knowing he's going to take on double-teams so that pass-rushers like Allen, Tim Williams and Anderson can get one-on-one matchups. When it's a run, he either leaves the tailback nowhere to run or a hole that Foster can fill up in a hurry.

It's no small thanks to Payne that Alabama leads the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (63.4)

"As long as he can free me up and the scouts can look at that, man," Foster said, shaking his head. "But you see Da'Ron Payne, like his ability. He's strong as heck. He's the Hulk."

He's not just a big body. Unlike his sluggish predecessors, he can move, too.

"Da'Ron is a guy that can play all three downs, which is important," Pruitt explained. "A guy that's very stout against the run, has good quickness. If you want to pressure, slant or move him up front, he has the ability to do that. And he can play on third down and rush the quarterback, and you've got to have guys like him."

Dalvin Tomlinson is more than just the guy opposite Jonathan Allen. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

On any other defense, Dalvin Tomlinson would be a star.

He'd have better individual numbers and he'd surely have made an all-conference team by now.

The senior defensive lineman has been stuck in the long shadow of Allen, who is possibly the most well-known defensive player in college football.

To think of Tomlinson's place historically, consider the case of former Alabama end Don Hutson who was an All-American, national champion and all-around legend in Tuscaloosa. Hutson was such a star that his teammate became known as "the other end." That teammate's name: Paul Bryant.

"I guess you could say that," Tomlinson said when the comparison was brought to his attention. "When Jon gets praise, it shows praise to the whole team. I'm pleased I've had the opportunity to play beside him and hope I've helped him get better as he has helped me."

Make no mistake: he has.

Tomlinson is as versatile a defensive lineman as Alabama has seen under Saban. He didn't come to Tuscaloosa with much hype as a 6-foot-2, 265-pound three-star prospect from Georgia, but he had plenty of intrigue. He was a two-time state wrestling champ who injured his knee playing, of all things, soccer.

Unfortunately, injuries became the theme of the early part of his career at Alabama. He redshirted his first year on campus and suited up just one game as a redshirt freshman in 2013 before he injured his knee and needed season-ending surgery.

Tomlinson pushed on, recovering the kind of "fast-twitch" ability Saban was looking for when he originally recruited him.

As a junior, he led all down linemen with six pass break-ups and had four quarterback hurries. This season, he ranks sixth on the team with 34 tackles, including three sacks.

Like Payne, he embodies the kind of selfless, non-stat driven attitude that's helped create one of the top defenses in the country.

"I think Dalvin Tomlinson and Da'Ron Payne are two guys you never hear about, but those two are doing their job," said left tackle Cam Robinson. "They are probably doing it a lot better than some guys you hear a lot about. They do it under the radar a lot"

Tomlinson said simply: "It can't always be about you."

"If I know I'm not going to get the sack, I have to get my hands up when the quarterback throws the ball and hope to bat it down, or maybe bat it where one of my teammates can intercept it and return it for a touchdown. You can't be selfish in games like this. If you want to win championships, you have to be out of yourself and into the team."