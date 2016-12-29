College Football Hall of Famer LaVell Edwards, who coached the BYU Cougars for 29 seasons, died Thursday at the age of 86 from complications after breaking his hip, his wife said.

Patti Edwards told the Provo Daily Herald that her husband suffered the injury on Christmas Eve.

Edwards won the 1984 national championship during his tenure from 1972 to 2000, and he had an overall record of 257-103-3 with the Cougars. During that time, he twice was named national coach of the year (1979, 1984) and coached 1990 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Ty Detmer among his 34 All-Americans.

"LaVell not only changed the program, but he changed a lot of lives," current BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake said in a statement. "He's a great man, very wise, but I think more than anything he is so humble and such a great example. I hope I can be just like him. There are a lot of great things about him that I love."

Edwards was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, and BYU's stadium bears his name.