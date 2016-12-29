Mississippi State has dismissed redshirt freshman defensive back John Michael Hankerson from the school after he was arrested on Wednesday for the third time this month.

Hankerson, from South Bend, Indiana, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Horn Lake, Mississippi, on Wednesday, according to Phillip Miller, an investigator with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office.

Miller said Hankerson was charged with 10 felonies, including five counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. He was still being held at the Oktibbeha County jail on $420,000 bond on Thursday.

All but two of the criminal charges stem from a Dec. 17 incident, in which Hankerson and two other unknown suspects are accused of pistol whipping four men and robbing them outside an apartment in Starkville, Mississippi.

"Mr. Hankerson and two unidentified black males were together and went to the Campus Trails apartment complex, where they came across four other males and pulled handguns on them," Miller said. "They pistol whipped three of them in the head with their firearms. They took property from the victims and fled the scene."

Miller said Hankerson is also accused of pistol whipping and robbing another man in an Oct. 29 incident in Starkville. He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in that incident.

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen indefinitely suspended Hankerson from the team following his first arrest on Nov. 30.

According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi State Police Department also arrested Hankerson in a separate incident earlier this month. Details of that arrest weren't immediately available.

A wide receiver and defensive back at Washington High School in South Bend, Hankerson grew up in Southaven, Mississippi, and signed with the Bulldogs in February. He did not play in a game this past season.