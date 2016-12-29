Jeremy Sprinkle's collegiate career abruptly ended hours before Thursday's Belk Bowl.

The reason?

He reportedly shoplifted from -- all of places -- a Belk department store in Charlotte, N.C., even though each player on Sprinkle's Arkansas team and opponent Virginia Tech had a $450 gift card to spend there.

Jeremy Sprinkle reportedly tried to take items worth more than what was available on the $450 gift card Arkansas players were given to spend. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

SEC Country, citing sources, reported that Sprinkle tried to take items worth more than what was available on the gift card, which players had 90 minutes to spend during the spree Tuesday at the Belk's in Charlotte's SouthPark Mall.

Arkansas announced that it had suspended Sprinkle, a senior tight end, Thursday afternoon, shortly before its 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff against No. 22 Virginia Tech. It did not provide a reason.

"Jeremy's suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we've had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly," coach Bret Bielema said in the release through the school. "Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week."

Sprinkle dealt with an ankle injury this year, but finished the regular season third on the team with 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Sprinkle caught 71 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He's considered the No. 7 tight end available for the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.