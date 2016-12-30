Alabama Crimson Tide senior defensive lineman Dakota Ball said he's learned a valuable lesson after accidentally shooting off one of his fingers earlier this month.

"You have to be as careful as possible with guns," Ball said Thursday. "No messing around."

Ball, whose left hand was heavily wrapped during Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl media day, said he shot his index finger off with a 12-gauge shotgun while riding four-wheelers during a hunting trip Dec. 15.

"It's completely gone," Ball told reporters. "I shot it at the knuckle and blew it off.

"I was tying a rope around the barrel and around the stock to keep the shotgun from falling out of my lap. I was tying rope around the barrel and it just went off. I didn't have my hand on the trigger.

"... I think I forgot to put the safety on but I didn't have a finger on the trigger. But that doesn't matter. ... I love guns, but I'll take a break from them for a little bit."

Ball, who will not play against the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal game, said doctors stapled the wound shut and he was released from the hospital the following day. In addition to playing on special teams, he had 12 tackles and a half sack as a reserve this season.

"Am I worried about football? No," Ball told reporters. "I'm just worried about my hand healing. If I can play in the next game, like special teams. I'll do it. But I'm not going to worry about it, really."