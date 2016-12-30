Jim Harbaugh took a moment to reflect on the many reasons he personally enjoys oranges ahead of Michigan's matchup with Florida State in the Orange Bowl. (0:28)

Stomachs sank when Bo Schembechler asked to see a player in his Michigan office. A few days after the end of the 1985 regular season, he called for his quarterback to come sit. It was Jim Harbaugh, the cocky starter who three years earlier Schembechler locked out of the first freshman meeting.

Schembechler wanted to tell Harbaugh how proud he was, having watched Harbaugh stare down a free Ohio State rusher to deliver a 77-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to clinch a win in The Game.

"That's as close to father-son as it gets: behind closed doors, nothing in front of the media, no B.S.," said John Bacon, a New York Times bestseller who Harbaugh told of the exchange for a book on Schembechler. Harbaugh felt like a son that day, one he can vividly recount.

Jim Harbaugh and Jimbo Fisher will meet for the first time as head coaches. Marta Lavandier/AP

Right around the same time in the mid- and late 1980s, Jimbo Fisher was usually riding shotgun with Terry Bowden en route to Florida State. Fisher was the first quarterback Terry recruited at West Virginia's Salem College, the undersized, fiery farmer who polluted summer workouts with cleats dotted in cow manure. Fisher was brought in to run the Bobby Bowden playbook.

Fisher's offseasons were spent with Terry sequestered in Florida State's film room, which Bobby opened the doors to. At the end of those days, he'd open the doors of his Tallahassee home. Like family, Fisher stayed with the Bowdens.

"We'd sit in the back and put our feet up," Fisher said. "We had a bad habit of chewing tobacco, and we'd spit and sit by the pool and tell stories."

Fisher has known the Bowdens since he was 18. Harbaugh was adopted into Schembechler's Michigan family even earlier. Family-like ties link Harbaugh and Fisher to their school's portraits. It's made Florida State a dream school for Fisher. Harbaugh recalled countless times he hoped to one day sit in Schembechler's chair. They're genuine when they call their schools dream jobs.

There are parallels in how both grew up in their respective programs before becoming head coaches, and the two will meet Friday as No. 6 Michigan plays No. 11 Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN).

When program idols are gone, lineage is often prioritized in searches. And when Harbaugh talks of youngsters and reiterates the team in succession, Michigan hears Bo. When Fisher calls his offense, traces of the 1980s emerge.

Both have also modernized Florida State and Michigan, two fading powers when they took over. It's how they've re-established them as championship contenders, and why, like their early mentors, could be there for the long haul.

It didn't take long for the head butting to begin. Two players contemplating returning left early when then-athletic director Bill Martin broke the Schembechler succession to hire Rich Rodriguez before 2008. Two more transferred. Michigan players respected Rodriguez's offensive mind and staff, but he wasn't a Michigan man.

"We simply were Michigan men stuck in our Michigan ways," said Brandon Minor, a former running back who played two seasons under Schembechler disciple Lloyd Carr and two with Rodriguez. "We needed a Michigan man, and I know it sounds pretty cliché but look what's happening now."

Jim Harbaugh grew up around Bo Schembechler and idolizes his former coach. Kevin Reece/Getty Images

Harbaugh isn't just a Michigan man by virtue of being the brash former quarterback Schembechler offered so late mother Jackie thought it was done as a favor. He's the consummate Michigan man, the only player Schembechler wouldn't excoriate for guaranteeing a win against Ohio State. He was the son of a Michigan assistant and the coaches' babysitter, eventually relieved of responsibilities when he brought the kids into his room to throw mattresses into the swimming pool from the hotel's top floor at the 1979 Gator Bowl.

He lives on the same Ann Arbor road Schembechler did and takes the same route to the office. His kids go to the same elementary school he attended. He talks like Schembechler.

The familiar vocabulary might be unintentional if not for Harbaugh's rehearsing of Schembechler's old speeches. Harbaugh's wife once sat in on a pregame speech when Harbaugh coached at San Diego. A year later while in the car together, she heard the same talk on one of Harbaugh's CDs that housed Schembechler's old pregame orations Harbaugh listened to.

"He's playing Bo's pregame speeches," said Bacon, who had the story relayed to him for a book. "Sarah goes 'Oh my God! You're mimicking this man."

In his two seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh hasn't won 20 of 25 games by simply rebuilding a facsimile of Schembechler's program, however. There's the famous anecdote of the two sharing a few words not long after San Diego hired Harbaugh. Schembechler wanted to know if San Diego would employ a fullback and a tight end. When Harbaugh said it would, Schembechler, satisfied, hung up the phone.

The 11-man I-formation is Harbaugh's own innovation. Harbaugh also credits his father, Mike Ditka, Lindy Infante, Ted Marchibroda and Bill Walsh as influences that helped him create his Michigan structure and playbook.

"Personality, he's diametrically different from my father. Very different," Schembechler's son, Schemy, said.

When President Barack Obama was in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh was in the background. He's friends with Lil Wayne. Camps have been run with and without shirts, in and out of the contiguous United States. He's feuded on Twitter with Ohio State's athletic director and fired off subtweets at SEC coaches. He joined a high school chain gang, bartering two hours of sideline duty for steak sandwiches. He matches a fitted hat with a blazer, bringing the look back at his Thursday news conference where he entertained with a discussion on his recent citrus-heavy diet.

It's helped make Harbaugh one of the country's best recruiters.

"Jim is living somewhat off of my father's legacy, but to be perfectly clear and my dad taught him this, is you really to have be yourself. You can't be someone else," said Schemy, who worked under his father and in the NFL. "A lot of guys came off my father's staff who tried to be Bo. Jim's been able to maintain his own authenticity."

During the 2006 season's final month, Florida State hired Terry Bowden as a consultant. He was asked to collect names of potential offensive coordinators. Top-level assistants inquired with an understanding the position likely would serve as an audition to succeed Bobby.

"I said 'Dad, why waste time? Go get Jimbo," Terry said. "You've known him since he was 18. He was one of the family."

Terry knew he'd be able to talk Fisher into passing over an offer from Nick Saban at Alabama because of the special bond Fisher shared with the Bowdens and a love for Florida State that began two decades earlier.

At 19, Fisher left Clemson after one freshman semester to go to Salem College and join Terry, who unsuccessfully recruited Fisher out of high school. Terry spent the previous four seasons as a graduate assistant under his father, and he was planning to take Bobby's offense to Salem. Early in his head coaching career, Bobby called the plays. Terry was going to do the same, and Fisher was going to operate it -- first as a quarterback and then as an assistant for more than a decade.

Fisher was Bobby Bowden's chosen successor. AP Photo/Steve Cannon

When Terry watches Fisher call a game now, he sees Bobby's old plays in Fisher's new formations.

"I see it, more than anyone could ever know," he said. "I was teaching Jimbo the Bobby Bowden offense. He didn't just follow Bobby Bowden. He cut his teeth on Bobby Bowden football. When I watch Jimbo run an offense, I see so much of the early things from my dad."

Fisher's relationship with Bobby blossomed during the late 1980s when he served as a counselor at Bowden's quarterback and receiver camps. Most of the other counselors were receivers. It was Fisher almost exclusively working with the quarterbacks.

The Bowdens had mentored Fisher for more than a decade. So when they needed a coordinator, they called Fisher before the 2007 season. By the end of the year, Fisher was named Bobby's successor.

"Without a doubt. This is one of the jobs you always say 'It'd be awesome to be the head coach there," Fisher said.

With his close ties to Bobby, Fisher represented a palatable replacement for a fan base divided by the forced retirement, but he also had an innovative, outside view to modernize the program. Fisher was raised by the Bowdens but forged by Saban.

"If anyone sees FSU play, you'd say there's Bobby Bowden," Terry said. "If anyone hears Fisher talk, you'd say there's Nick Saban."

Saban's "Process" was repackaged at Florida State. When the Seminoles renovated their football facilities a few years back, "The Process" was literally plastered to the wall in the coaches' wing of the complex.

Fisher ushered Florida State into the 21st century, fighting with administrators to raise the program's budget. Changes were as small as reorganizing the locker room to overhauling recruiting to hiring mental conditioning consultants. He was among the first to fit players with GPS monitors in practice.

Scoreboards are secondary in Fisher's program. He just asks his team to trust the process. As Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said, the biggest strength of "The Process" is how it never wavers.

Since Fisher established "The Process" in 2010, only he has rivaled Saban on the recruiting trail. In seven seasons, Fisher has three ACC championships, a national title and 77 wins.

Rich Rodriguez walked into the meeting room and placed the manila folder on the table. He was fired as Michigan's coach minutes earlier.

He lamented that it was just never a fit at Michigan. John Bacon, the author of several Michigan and college football New York Times bestsellers, was in the room. As he researched for his book on Rodriguez's tenure, Bacon discovered coaching changes more resemble heart transplants than simple swaps.

"At Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, the heart might not be the right size or it's the blood type and the body rejects it. There's no NFL culture so strong it rejects you. In these programs, it's a real thing," Bacon said.

Programs and fans often ask coaches be disciples of their iconic figures. Fisher is extended family for the Bowdens. Harbaugh babysat for Bo. A tangible understanding of the culture Bowden and Schembechler established exists for Fisher and Harbaugh, and they've blended it with a modern approach.

It's a formula that could have Fisher and Harbaugh potentially meeting in the College Football Playoff years down the road. Fisher just signed an extension through 2024 that would make it difficult to leave. Harbaugh said when he was introduced at Michigan he is ready to live in the cathedral rather than just construct it.

Both are working dream jobs.

"I think we can have a great legacy here and keep the culture that Coach Bowden and everyone else put in place," Fisher said.

"I've thought about being coach at Michigan, my dad coached at Michigan," Harbaugh said in 2014. "That was something I really looked up to and wanted to emulate from the time I was a youngster."