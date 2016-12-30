CFP participants remember the best advice they have received

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has some advice for younger players.

"Keep it simple, have fun and enjoy these moments," he said as he prepared to lead Clemson against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App).

"Because football is football, and if you keep it simple and don't make it bigger than what it is, that's when the fun comes in. If you enjoy each and every moment, each play, each game, each practice, it's is going to be fun. That's why you play the game -- to have fun. You never know when your last snap is going to take place."

Watson said the source of this advice is coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson advises the younger players in the CFP to enjoy the moment. AP Photo/Matt York

Ohio State junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan said that former Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis told him, "Don't let the media [define] what they think you should be. As long as you're doing the right thing for your university and your team, you'll be on the good side."

Buckeyes senior All-America center Pat Elflein said he overcame self-doubt early in his career by following the words of coach Urban Meyer, "Don't ask questions and do what you're told as hard as you can and it will all work out for you."

Players arrive at schools like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington overflowing with advice from former coaches, parents, friends, teammates and random strangers. We asked a handful of young players what has proved to be the best advice they've received since they first put on the pads for their school.

Ohio State S Malik Hooker: "Control the control-ables."

"That's something I live by. There's a lot of stuff out here that we can't control, in life and football. If you can't control it, put it behind you and try to do whatever you can for the future." He said this advice comes repeatedly from Meyer and other Buckeyes coaches.

Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence: "Always come ready."

"If you're not ready at practice, you get exposed. I've learned that myself." Lawrence said he got this advice from senior DT Carlos Watkins. Lawrence added that this advice made sense because the first thing he learned at Clemson was "I didn't know anything."

Ohio State DE Nick Bosa: "Nothing is given to you, so you have to come in and earn everything."

Bosa had the advantage of having an older brother leading the way at Ohio State in All-American Joey Bosa. Said the younger Bosa, "He said I'm definitely lucky that he paved the way for me."

Nick Bosa said he has learned from his brother Joey's example about handling the expectations at Ohio State. Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Alabama LB Mack Wilson: "Remain humble, work hard, and everything will fall into place."

"Since high school, [LB] Shaun Dion talked to me about staying humble and being patient. When I come to the University of Alabama, I'm going to face adversity. So come in with the mindset to work hard." He added, "It was hard to transition from high school to college, especially coming here. It was a challenge and something that I just had to take in, embrace and have fun with, instead of looking at the next day and the future. We have a motto like Coach [Nick] Saban says, 'Be where your feet are,' and we took it one day at a time."

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell: "Stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

"Coming into a school like this, you might not get to play as fast as you want. Or there might be an adjustment coming to college. But you have to take things one day at a time and make sure you're ready when it's your time."

Ohio State DT Robert Landers: "Try to be a sponge and soak up as much as possible."

"Everything they tell you will benefit you. If you've got an ego, check it because at the end of the day the coaches and upperclassmen know a lot more than you do. They've been through this process many a time before me."

Clemson OT Mitch Hyatt: "Live in the moment."

"You need to make have fun while you are here and make the most of your experience." He said he received this advice from his uncle, Dan Benish, a former NFL and Clemson player.

Editor's Picks Survivors of Urban Meyer's first OSU class witnessed the rise Center Pat Elflein and walk-on linebackers Joe Burger and Craig Fada are all that remain from a group that endured the coach's tough new culture -- and won big.

Who are ESPN experts picking in the CFP semifinals? ESPN's college football analysts unanimously think one team will romp in the Peach Bowl (Hint: It's Alabama). But the Fiesta? Not so unanimous. 1 Related

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts: "Handle your business and stay grounded."

Hurts said that he received this advice from former Crimson Tide QB Blake Sims and that it has been helpful as he has burst onto the national scene in his freshman season. "Since I've been named the [starter] here my life has changed so much. You talk about the fan love I get. Really just the fan love and how people look at me, it's like I'm a celebrity. Six months ago, I was just this local town Houston kid who people from the city of Houston knew and recognized, but now with me being on this stage and doing the things I'm doing with my guys on the field, it's like everyone recognizes my face. That's pretty cool."

Ohio State G Michael Jordan: "The most important play is the next play."

"Sometimes when you mess up, that play can play back in your head over and over. But if you are thinking about that play, you're going to mess up on the next one." Jordan said he got this advice during spring practices from junior G Billy Price.

Clemson OT Sean Pollard: "Get into your playbook and come every day and work."

Pollard said he got this from senior center Jay Guillermo. "He said that you're going to get bigger and stronger, and once you know what you're doing you'll be able to perform on the field," Pollard said.

Ohio State WR Binjimen Victor: "When your number is called, be ready."

"That's what they preach about -- being game ready. Every time you get into the game, go in and make that play for the team." He said he got this advice from several older receivers.