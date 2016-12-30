ATLANTA -- Colorado's Mike MacIntyre, who led the Buffaloes to their first winning season since 2005, has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year, it was announced Friday.

The Buffs won the Pac-12 South Division title after going 2-25 in conference play over the previous three seasons. Colorado finished 10-4 overall, despite losses in the Pac-12 championship game and the Alamo Bowl.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced the winner prior to a Peach Bowl news conference.

MacIntyre's father, George, who died in January, won the award at Vanderbilt in 1982. MacInyre says the award is personal to him because of that.