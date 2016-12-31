Buckle in: Today is the biggest day of the college football season, with four bowl matchups.

The headliners, of course, are the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Alabama-Washington, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Clemson-Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

But just in case those annoying neighbors scheduled their kid's birthday party at 3 p.m., or your boss' New Year's party doesn't have a TV... we got you covered on everything you need to know on Saturday.

Not to pylon, but tonight is New Year's!

Bill Frakes for ESPN

Think it's just fans and players that are revved up that the College Football Playoff is kicking off today? Nope. Even the Peach Bowl pylon got in the spirit of the day.

Lane: Any chance I can get a ride home tonight?

Alabama fans are taking tailgating to a whole new level with this "Bamalance" (via @AlexS_ESPN) pic.twitter.com/7Xc7136hbW — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2016

Look, Ma, one hand!

Corso's CFP title game pick: Washington-Ohio State

GameDay's Lee Corso likes Washington to upset Alabama, and... well, let him explain here why he's going with the Buckeyes in the Fiesta.